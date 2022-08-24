New student housing at Metro Vancouver college expected to help relieve local rental pressure

A 20-storey rental housing tower planned for Douglas College in New Westminster, B.C., is seen in a handout image. (Stantec Architecture Ltd.) A 20-storey rental housing tower planned for Douglas College in New Westminster, B.C., is seen in a handout image. (Stantec Architecture Ltd.)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago

It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.

Biden to cancel US$10K of student loan debt for millions of Americans

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on a campaign promise to provide US$10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans -- and up to US$10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need -- along with new measures to lower the burden of repayment for their remaining federal student debt.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener