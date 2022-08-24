New student housing at Metro Vancouver college expected to help relieve local rental pressure

A new student housing complex at a Metro Vancouver college is expected to provide beds for hundreds and hopefully ease some pressure in the local rental market.

The province announced Tuesday it's partnered with Douglas College in New Westminster to build a 20-storey building that'll have 368 student beds. It's the first time the college will have on-campus housing.

"Students at Douglas College have told us everything we need to hear. They need access to affordable housing so they don’t have the barrier of long commutes and expensive rent," Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training Anne Kang said in a news release.

The beds will be in one-, two- and four-bedroom units. Along with parking, the building at 808 Royal Ave. will also have academic spaces, labs, offices and food services. The new facility will free up other space too, and may lead to an expansion of the college's child-care facility.

"Students need a place to call home that is affordable and allows them time and space to study," said Jennifer Whiteside, MLA for New Westminster, in a news release. "We recognize how important access to housing is for young people and how integral it is to their post-secondary experience."

The province is giving $202.3 million in funding, while Douglas College is pitching in $90.2 million. Construction is expected to begin next summer and wrap up in 2026.

No details were given on potential size of the units or expected cost to students.

According to an August report from listings site liv.rent, the average rent for the month for a one-bedroom apartment in New Westminster is $2,124. In Burnaby, it's a little lower at $2,092. A one-bedroom unit in the Vancouver goes for about $2,500 per month.

Douglas College says it has more than 25,000 domestic and international students each year.

