Homicide team called to Burnaby after stabbing

    The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in Burnaby Monday evening.

    Police were called at about 6:15 p.m. about an incident on 1st Avenue near Ingleton Avenue.

    "When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim on the ground, unconscious, with life-threatening injuries," a statement from Burnaby RCMP said.

    Emergency Health Services and the Burnaby Fire Department were also called. While first responders attempted life-saving measures, the man died at the scene.

    The public was asked to avoid the area Monday evening and IHIT took conduct of the investigation.

    Anyone with information or dash-cam video taken between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. in that area is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-557-4448. 

