VANCOUVER -- A new coronavirus drive-thru testing site is open in Richmond, and health officials say it can handle twice the capacity of a former testing site nearby.

The facility, located at 5911 North Service Rd., is in the jetSet parking lot just east of the airport and open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The new, drive-thru testing site ... is providing increased capacity to assess Richmond and South Vancouver residents for COVID-19,” reads a statement from Vancouver Coastal Health.

The Richmond testing site can take clients aged four and up, but the health authority warns it is not testing travellers or walk-ins.

“Walk-up clients can visit the COVID-19 testing collection centre located at Richmond Hospital (which is) beside the parkade,” reads a news release.

The new testing site has opened as winter approaches and in the same week that B.C.’s provincial health officer announced new restrictions due to the recent surge of coronavirus cases.

Testing is not recommended for people without symptoms, and Vancouver Coastal Health is asking people to use the B.C. COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool to help them decide whether it’s appropriate to come down and get tested.

“COVID-19 testing is available for all who need it but not everyone requires a test. Testing is not recommended for people without symptoms,” reads the news release.

“You can complete this assessment for yourself, or on behalf of someone else, if they are unable to do this themselves.”