

Scott Connorton, CTV News Vancouver





The Canadian Border Services Agency officially opened its new state-of-the-art container examination facility near the Roberts Bank container terminal on Monday morning.

With support of the Tsawwassen First Nations, located just five kilometres away from the shipping terminal, it is double the size of CBSA facility in Burnaby.

"It was built to facilitate the growth of Canadian trade to ensure the efficient movement of container traffic at Roberts Bank and to ensure that Canada Border Services Agency can meet inspection targets to keep us all safe," Robin Silvester, president and CEO of the Vancouver Port Authority, said.

With the close location of the examination facility to the port, officials say it should cut down on harmful emissions from truck traffic on Metro Vancouver roads that were previously forced to travel to Burnaby to be inspected.