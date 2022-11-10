Nearly a year after Abbotsford flooding, B.C. adds $41 million to recovery efforts
Ahead of the one year anniversary of British Columbia's devastating November floods, the government is investing more than $41 million into recovery efforts.
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced the additional funding while providing an update on recovery efforts in Abbotsford Thursday afternoon.
Wearing a white hard hat and high-visibility vest, Farnworth revealed more than 500 debris sites have been cleared so far, but said “there is more work underway to remove sediment, repair damaged dykes and river channels.”
The $41 million will go towards work on Sumas River, Clayburn Creek, Killgard Creek and Vedder Canal. Farnworth says more than $1.6 million is being reserved for permanent repairs to the Sumas Dyke.
Those repairs are being handled by the City of Abbotsford and the Semá:th First Nation, and are expected to be complete by the end of this month.
Speaking after Farnworth, Chief Dalton Silver commended the province for including Semá:th peoples in the recovery process.
“We've said before we haven't been as involved as we'd like to," Silver said. “I think the work we need to do needs to be done all together...I really do hope we can create a better place for our people in the future, and for the wildlife as well."
More than 3,300 residents were forced from their homes when a series of atmospheric rivers caused the Nooksack River to overflow and flood areas of Abbotsford and the Sumas Valley.
About 630,000 chickens, 12,000 hogs and 420 cattle died during the extreme weather events, which also washed out highways and caused landslides elsewhere in the Lower Mainland that killed five people.
After the waters cleared away, officials promised to find solutions to reduce flood risks for the Fraser Valley.
Earlier this week, Highway 8 – a key transportation route for several First Nations communities that was damaged in the same storms – was also reopened.
The highway was damaged in 32 different areas during the storms, with a total of seven kilometres of the route washed away.
Next, Farnworth says the province is working on establishing a government structure that includes municipal, Indigenous, provincial, state and federal officials to address the ongoing risk of flooding due to climate change.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure and The Canadian Press
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian-Canadian man arrested, awaiting U.S. extradition for alleged global ransomware crimes
A Russian-Canadian man from Ontario is in police custody and awaiting extradition to the United States for his alleged participation in a global ransomware campaign, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Unravelling the mystery of the Dieppe flag and its journey home to Canada
At this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony, a weathered Canadian flag recovered from the battlefields of Dieppe will be placed at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This national symbol, possibly stained by the blood of a young soldier during one of the deadliest military operations of the Second World War, nearly ended up in a landfill if not for its rescue by an American veteran.
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs.
Academy Award-winning filmmaker ordered to pay at least US$7.5M in rape case
A jury ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis Thursday to pay at least US$7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape in one of several #MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood notables' behaviour on trial this fall.
Veterans affairs minister stands firm on record in face of anger, call to resign
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay is standing firm in the face of frustration over the Liberal government's treatment of ill and injured veterans and even a call for him to resign.
Competition Bureau investigating Canadian Gas Association claims after complaint
The federal Competition Bureau is investigating the Canadian Gas Association to determine if it made misleading statements about the environmental impact of natural gas.
Canada's low unemployment rate is unsustainable, contributing to inflation: Macklem
Canada's low unemployment rate is not sustainable and is contributing to decades-high inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said during a speech in downtown Toronto Thursday.
Liberals want more midnight sittings, Conservatives worried about committee impact
Government House Leader Mark Holland says when MPs return to Ottawa next week he'll be advancing a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours, citing Conservative obstruction. In response, Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer is warning of the potential impact on committees.
Vancouver Island
-
Massive fire destroys four businesses in Parksville, B.C.
A massive fire ripped through a strip mall in Parksville, B.C., on Wednesday night, gutting two restaurants, an animal hospital and the offices of the local newspaper.
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria man who stole from investors sentenced to house arrest, must pay $77K in restitution
A Victoria man has been handed a two-year conditional jail sentence and was ordered to pay $77,000 in restitution to five victims after he took money from investors for his own personal use.
-
Humpback whale found dead off Haida Gwaii, B.C., was struck by vessel, researcher says
The body of a young humpback whale that was found dead Saturday off the coast of Haida Gwaii, B.C., showed signs of blunt-force trauma consistent with a vessel strike, according to a researcher who was briefed on the initial necropsy report.
Calgary
-
2-alarm fire breaks out at Calgary condo complex
One person has been taken to hospital and a 48-suite building has been evacuated after a two-alarm fire at a southeast Calgary condo building.
-
Calgary man who killed ex-girlfriend and her daughter to serve 22 years in jail
A man who murdered his ex-girlfriend and her 22-month-old daughter in 2019 will spend 22 years behind bars before he is allowed to apply for release.
-
Man killed in police shooting in Blairmore, Alta., posed a danger to police, ASIRT says
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says police utilized the proper response to deal with an 'armed and dangerous' suspect during an incident in 2020.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith tells minister to 'launch an Alberta Police Service' despite higher costs
Alberta's new premier is moving ahead on a plan to ditch the RCMP and create a provincial police force, despite a report stating it will cost taxpayers more.
-
'Next man up': Kane injury creates opportunity for others to shine, Oilers coach says
Evander Kane will rejoin his teammates in Florida on Saturday, but he won't be in the lineup for months, leaving the Edmonton Oilers to hold auditions for his replacement.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Alberta received no federal help to deal with border blockade last winter
Alberta received no help from Ottawa to clear protesters blockading its main border crossing with the United States last winter until after the crisis had passed, a public inquiry investigating the use of the Emergencies Act heard Thursday.
Toronto
-
Ontario parents say they're now travelling to the U.S. in search of children's medication
A Canada-wide shortage of children's medication, amid a surge of respiratory infections, has forced some Ontario parents to head south of the border in search of solutions.
-
Toronto Hospital warns of 'significant' wait times and delays this weekend
A hospital in Toronto is warning of “significant service and wait time delays" this weekend.
-
Plane loops across Toronto area for nearly four hours in middle of night
A plane scheduled for a short flight in Ontario this week took a winding route that kept it in the air for more than four hours.
Montreal
-
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs.
-
Marc Tanguay named as interim leader of Quebec Liberals
The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is Marc Tanguay, CTV News has confirmed. The news comes three days after Dominique Anglade announced her resignation. Tanguay, selected among the 19 members of the Liberal caucus, will fill in until a new official leader of the opposition is elected in 2023.
-
First responders trained on how to avoid mistaking body for mannequin: Quebec coroner
A coroner's report into the death of a Quebec woman whose body was mistaken for a mannequin says police and firefighters have received training to help them avoid making similar errors.
Winnipeg
-
'This needs to happen now': Manitoba releases plan to end mandated overtime, add 2,000 health-care workers
A provincial action plan to add 2,000 workers to Manitoba’s health-care system and end mandated overtime is a step in the right direction, advocates say. On Thursday, the province announced a new health human resource action plan which will see $200 million of new funding go towards the retention, training and recruitment of health-care staff across the province.
-
Heavy snowfall coming to parts of Manitoba on Thursday
Parts of southeast Manitoba are expected to receive a bout of heavy snow beginning on Thursday afternoon
-
Teen charged with second-degree murder in death of man
Months after the suspicious death of a man from Canupawakpa Dakota Nation, Mounties and First Nations Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with second-degree murder.
Saskatoon
-
‘They really don't appreciate it’: Veterans say Remembrance Day is on decline
Remembrance Day is fast approaching and a couple veterans say appreciation for their service is declining.
-
Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge has granted bail for 22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher, who is charged in the death of a woman during an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub.
-
Sask. RCMP lay more charges in connection with body found on Highway 16
The Saskatchewan RCMP charged a third person in connection with the death of Wendy Bird, who was found along a highway west of Saskatoon.
Regina
-
'It's not worth it': Sask. families still feelings effects of 400 cancelled WestJet flights from weekend service outage
Some Saskatchewan families are still dealing with travel disruptions caused by a service outage at WestJet over the weekend.
-
Feds 'changing goalposts' with 2035 net-zero electricity grid target: Sask. premier
Saskatchewan's premier said the federal government is “changing goalposts” with its proposed target for a net-zero electricity grid.
-
Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge has granted bail for 22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher, who is charged in the death of a woman during an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub.
Atlantic
-
Nicole to be typical fall storm, but officials warn of outages where Fiona hit hard
The Category 1 hurricane that hit Florida early Thursday morning will feel like a typical fall storm when the weather system -- named Nicole -- makes its way to the East Coast this weekend, Environment Canada says.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, decrease in hospitalizations and cases
Nova Scotia is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly report Thursday.
-
Limited ticket packages available for 2023 World Juniors in Halifax, Moncton
A limited number of ticket packages are now available for the general public to purchase for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.
London
-
St. Thomas police officer charged with assault
A St. Thomas police officer has been charged by the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), In early September, the SIU began its investigation into Const. Sean James who had been charged with one count of assault cause bodily harm.
-
Several rabbits perish, horse escapes Thorndale barn fire
A barn fire claimed the lives of several rabbits and injured one horse in Thorndale, Ont. Thursday morning. “On arrival, firefighters saw the barn was engulfed in flames," said District Chief Ken Armstrong.
-
Police investigating after 'suspicious package' delivered to Sarnia union hall
A suspicious package was delivered to a Sarnia, Ont. union hall on Thursday, sparking a police investigation that closed off a portion of Confederation Street for most of the day – and it’s not the first time this specific union hall has been targeted.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather warnings across northern Ont.: Freezing rain, snow
A messy storm bringing wintery weather across northern Ontario is expected to create hazardous conditions in a large portion of the region Thursday and Friday.
-
Many jobs to fill in White River, Ont.
Not only is White River, Ont., the birthplace of Winnie the Pooh, here are some other things that might surprise you about this northern Ontario town.
-
Ontario looking for design proposals for Hwy. 11 pilot project
Eleven months after announcing a 'first of its kind in North America' road project in northeastern Ontario, the province is asking for design proposals for the 2+1 pilot on Highway 11.
Kitchener
-
Crash in Norfolk County leaves one dead, four injured
Provincial police are investigating a serious crash on Highway 24. They say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and four others, including a child, are in hospital.
-
Rise in virus cases prompts renewed health warnings
Hospitals across Canada are seeing an increase in COVID-19, influenza and RSV cases. Health experts are urging people to take precautions as they predict a "tough" Winter season.
-
New stop signs installed at Punkeydoodles Corners after deadly crash
A month after a crash claimed the life of a Wilmot Township woman, two large stop signs and a flashing light have been installed at Punkeydoodles Corners.