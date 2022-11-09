B.C.'s Highway 8 reopens 361 days after catastrophic flooding forced its closure

Three hundred sixty-one days after catastrophic flooding forced its closure, B.C.'s Highway 8 has reopened.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure made the announcement Wednesday, noting the closure of the highway that runs from Merritt to Spences Bridge had the effect of isolating several rural communities and First Nations.

The heavy rains washed out 25 separate sections of road, "rerouted" some parts of the Nicola River, and completely destroyed a full seven kilometers of the route, according to the province.

"From the first day of the atmospheric river, people have gone above and beyond to help us to reach this important milestone," Minister Rob Fleming wrote.

"We all owe a huge debt of gratitude for the impressive work that crews and staff have done to reconnect the people and communities along Highway 8."

However, the route is still being described as a "construction zone" with the province saying delays and intermittent closures will be ongoing. There are also reduced speed limits in place, and sections where the road is gravel that make it "unsuitable for motorcycles."

Drivers who do not live in the communities along the route will not be allowed to use Highway 8 as a detour if Highway 1 or Highway 5 closes, the province added.

A video on the ministry's YouTube Channel shows a side-by-side comparison of the highway as it was in November of 2021 and as it is in November of 2022.