

Nick Wells, CTV Vancouver





NBA star Jimmy Butler showed off his newfound love of hiking in a YouTube video highlighting his trip to Vancouver.

The Philadelphia 76ers player and Olympian came to Vancouver back in the summer to hike Squamish's Stawamus Chief and documented his extensive preparation and hike.

"I have all the necessary and unnecessary essentials," he told the crew documenting his travel.

Looking like he was equipped to spend days in the wilderness, he listed off the items he purchased at a MEC.

"Some of my items: a knife, in case I'm out there with Sasquatch and we go toe-to-toe," he said.

He also bought a Frisbee in case his hike somehow turned into the plot of the Tom Hanks film "Cast Away."

"You know you're out there and you get bored. Cast Away. Think about Cast Away. If he didn’t have that volleyball he was done," Butler said.

Starting the hike, the NBAer was feeling confident, and promised he would beat the ultramarathoner in the group up the mountain.

"Let me tell you why I'm the best hiker. I got all the gear, I look the best, look good, feel good, hike good," he said.

For a professional athlete, Butler joked around about the struggle to complete the popular hike.

Video footage shows Butler and the rest of his group reaching the summit, looking down onto Howe Sound and Squamish.

But the beautiful views left one member of the group feeling a bit nervous about being that high.

"If I roll off the cliff this way, I'll hit the ground. Dead. If I roll off the cliff that way, I'm in the water. I can't swim. Dead," said Butler, as video footage of him lying down on the summit clinging on to a tree played.

In the end, the basketball star said he reached peacefulness and felt "one with nature" but wouldn't be rushing up a mountain again any time soon.

"You don't have to worry about me ever doing that again," he said as he and his entourage left the trail parking lot.