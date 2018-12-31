

CTV Vancouver





He's known for killing rivals in an ancient land and saving the world alongside fellow superheroes, but film star Jason Momoa is showing off his love of the snow in Whistler.

The 39-year-old Hollywood star posted a series of photos to Instagram showing the top of Whistler mountain as well as riding the gondola up.

This isn't the first time Momoa has been caught on camera in B.C.

Back in October, he filmed a TV series in Campbell River where he spent hours at a gym and took time to take photos with fans.