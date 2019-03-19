

After many weeks working in Vancouver, Jason Momoa is really getting a taste for the city – particularly its ramen offerings.

The "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones" star has been spotted out once again, this time dining at Marutama Ra-men in the West End.

Momoa posted a series of videos on Instagram this week showing him excitedly walking into the restaurant, which located just off Robson Street.

"I have a small addiction," he confesses before heading inside and greeting staff.

The celebrity is said to enjoy eating the Japanese noodles for breakfast.

Momoa was also recently seen enjoying a traditional fish fest with children from the Chahalis First Nation.

Before that, he made appearance at the Canada Sevens Rugby Tournament and at least one Vancouver Canucks game, where he posed with Fin the mascot.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Angela Jung