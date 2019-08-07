

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in British Columbia say the discovery of two bodies police believe belong to a pair of teen murder suspects will make it difficult to uncover the motive behind the killings of a tourist couple and a university lecturer in the province's north last month.

Kam McLeod, 19, and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky were wanted in connection with the deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend, Chynna Deese, whose bodies were found on a remote part of the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs last month.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were also charged with second-degree murder in the death of UBC botany lecturer Leonard Dyck.

Mounties in Manitoba announced Wednesday that they believe two bodies found near the Nelson River in the province's north belong to the suspects.

BC RCMP Asst. Commissioner Kevin Hackett told reporters later in the day that are confident the bodies belong to McLeod and Schmegelsky, but said the end of the manhunt does not mean the work of investigators in the west is over.

"I'd like to stress that our investigative efforts have not concluded yet," Hackett said. "We still need to ensure that our investigative findings … continues to confirm our investigative theory and eliminates any other possibilities or suspects."

When asked, however, Hackett said there were no other suspects the RCMP is actively investigating.

The suspects' possible deaths do add a degree of difficulty as Mounties work to wrap up their investigation.

"It's going to be difficult for us to ascertain what the motive was," Hackett said.

The assistant commissioner revealed few other details about the case. That included withholding information about Dyck's case of death "for the family's sake."

The last confirmed sighting of the two suspects was on July 22 in Gillam, Man.

Reported sightings in the area of York Landing, Man. and even as far as Kapuskasing, Ont. were ultimately fruitless.

The bodies police believe belong to the suspects were found just days after a damaged boat and several items were found along the riverbank near Gillam, triggering a search by RCMP divers.

Hackett said the autopsies to confirm the deceased's identities and cause of death will take place Thursday.