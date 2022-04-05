Murder charge approved after man's body found in Port Coquitlam home

The death of a man found in a Port Coquitlam home last week was a homicide, officials said, announcing a charge in the case.

The body of Joo "Daniel" Jeon was found March 30 inside a home on Coast Meridian Road. First responders had been called to the home for reports of a sudden death, and later determined the 41-year-old was killed.

Following an investigation, a 46-year-old was charged in the case.

Sarhokh Mirzaei Amir Abadi is charged with second-degree murder, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement Tuesday.

IHIT said previously that the men knew each other, but did not say what their relationship was. Investigators also did not give details on a possible motive in the case, other than that it is not connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

They also have not made Jeon's cause of death public.