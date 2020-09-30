VANCOUVER -- A hazmat team was called to Stanley Park Tuesday afternoon after mercury was found in a public washroom.

Officials say a thermometer was smashed in the men's washroom outside Stanley Park Brewing, spilling the toxic substance.

Crews say this is the third incident like this they've responded to in recent weeks. Last weekend, a hazmat team was called to a similar scene in the Second Beach washrooms.

Days before that, there was reportedly an incident at the Stanley Park Pitch and Putt washrooms.

Capt. Jonathan Gormick, spokesperson for Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, said the incident is "oddly malicious," even though a "minimal" amount of mercury was spilled.

"There's a reason (mercury is) being phased out," he said. "It's a great conductor and a neat-looking element; it's also highly toxic and gives off toxic vapours."