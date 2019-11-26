VANCOUVER -- Some of the products sold at a Surrey, B.C. natural health clinic have been found to contain unsafe levels of lead, mercury and other heavy metals, according to health officials.

Fraser Health said at least one person has already suffered lead poisoning after taking ayurvedic products that were sold at the Dutta Health Centre on 80 Avenue near 128 Street.

The health authority urged anyone who has purchased ayurvedic products from the clinic to throw them out because they could pose "serious health risks."

Ayurvedic medicine has been used in India for thousands of years, and focuses on "prevention and treatment of illness through lifestyle practices (such as massage, meditation, yoga, and dietary changes) and the use of herbal medicines," according to a description on the HealthLinkBC website.

But testing determined some of the products sold at Dutta Health Centre had unacceptably high levels of heavy metals.

"Consuming products that contain high levels of heavy metals can lead to severe illness and even death," Fraser Health said in a public alert.

In addition, the health authority found some products were never licensed for sale as natural health products in Canada. The owner has been issued a health hazard order under B.C.'s Public Health Act.

Fraser Health recommended any Dutta Health Centre clients who are worried about their health to contact a doctor and report all of the treatments they used.

"The BC Drug and Poison Information Centre is available to work with your physician on any diagnosis or treatment. You may also report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada," Fraser Health said.

Symptoms of lead poisoning including anemia, headaches, irritability, slow thinking, constipation, stomach pain and even miscarriages or stillbirths.

Symptoms of mercury poisoning include mood swings, memory loss and muscle weakness.