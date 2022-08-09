Multiple arrests after police allegedly assaulted amid tent city removal in Downtown Eastside

Several police officers were allegedly assaulted Tuesday in the Downtown Eastside, amid heightened tensions in the neighbourhood as crews were dismantling a tent city.

The alleged assaults resulted in multiple arrests, according to a Vancouver Police Department spokesperson, who said the incident began after staff at Carnegie Centre on Hastings Street reported “a man throwing computers and behaving erratically.”

“The man resisted arrest and fought with police. A large crowd gathered, and became hostile and combative with the officers,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

The chaotic scene took place hours after crews began the process of removing dozens of tents and structures along Hastings.

The removal order was announced last month, but delayed so storage options could be secured for residents. Structures are being removed between Gore Avenue and Abbott Street, officials said.

"The removal of structures will begin with the highest risk areas and is expected to continue over the coming weeks," a statement from the city explained.

"This is a complex effort and the city appreciates the work of the many community organizations and social enterprises who have been contributing expertise and effort as well as the support of BC Housing and Vancouver Coastal Health."

The order came from the city's fire chief, who said the move was necessary to avoid a potentially devastating fire in the area.

“For our response, there was obviously a line in the sand that was just completely crossed and something had to be done,” said Capt. Matthew Trudeau of Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

Trudeau said there have been more than 1,000 fires with damage in and around that area so far this year.

“The fire chief took a strong stance on this, and saw the urgent risk that was happening and took steps to try to mitigate it,” Trudeau told CTV News.

He said the large number of tents and combustible materials are not only a fire hazard, but are also blocking access for first responders.

“One of our crews went for an overdose, and they had to cut someone out of a tent,” he said. “One of our crews tried to connect to a fire hydrant and one of the hydrants was completely blocked.”

He says a lot of thought has been put into the order with the goal of balancing the risks to the community.

“This isn't just a quick rash decision. Obviously, the fire chief has been in talks with a lot of partner agencies. A lot of care and consideration into the community and the people that are at risk right now,” said Trudeau.

'ZERO NEW HOUSING' FOR DISPLACED RESIDENTS

Advocates warned the city's plan will leave tent city residents with nowhere else to go.

“There’s zero new housing on offer,” said Meenakshi Mannoe of the Pivot Legal Society. “We’re looking at hundreds of people who are going to be displaced.”

One man living in a tent in the neighbourhood told CTV News the city's actions had left him overcome with emotion. He said the loss of the tent city would leave residents more desperate.

“You’re increasing theft, you’re increasing drug use, you’re increasing displacement,” he said.

In a statement to CTV News, B.C. Housing confirmed the significant shortage in housing.

“Housing space is tight in Vancouver,” said Henry Glazebrook, acting manager of media relations for B.C. Housing. “We have been clear with the City of Vancouver and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services that, on short notice, we do not have access to large numbers of new spaces in Vancouver to accommodate the timing of the emergency order.”

B.C. Housing said it is working with the City of Vancouver, ministry partners and non-profits to secure new housing options as soon as possible.

In the city’s statement, officials acknowledged the removal would have an “emotional impact on the community and everyone involved,” but said staff would be working “with thoughtfulness and care of the residents and their circumstances.”

The city estimated there were more than 150 tents lining Hastings between Main and Carrall streets.