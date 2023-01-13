Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Langley prompts major emergency response

A major crash on Highway 1 in Langley, B.C., Friday morning has created chaos for commuters and triggered an emergency response.

The Ministry of Transportation says two commercial vehicles and one passenger vehicle was involved in the westbound crash, which happened before the 232 Street on-ramp before 8 a.m.

Ambulances, fire trucks, police and heavy wreckers were all part of the emergency response, according to a post by the ministry on Twitter.

#BCHwy1 Vehicle incident WB at 232nd St. Left lane blocked. 2 commercial vehicles and 1 passenger vehicle involved. Ambulance/fire departed. Police remain on scene. Heavy wreckers on scene. Recovery in progress. Expect delays. #Langley — Lower Mainland Dist. (@TranBC_LMD) January 13, 2023

“Police remain on the scene,” the tweet reads. “Recovery in progress. Expect delays.”

At the time of writing, the crash is not on the radar of B.C. Emergency Health Services.

"BCEHS does not have a record of this incident in our system," a spokesperson told CTV News, shortly before 9 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.