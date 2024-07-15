Much of B.C. remains under heat warnings as 150 wildfires burn across the province

Many parts of British Columbia remain under heat warnings Monday, as 150 wildfires burn across the province.

Residents of Kelowna, Penticton, Lillooet, Lytton and many other communities have been urged to check in with family and neighbours – particularly those at higher risk of heat-related illness – as temperatures remain high.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued more than a dozen updated heat warnings early Monday morning, forecasting that conditions won't moderate until late this week.

"Little relief is expected at night with elevated overnight temperatures," the agency said. "Watch for early signs of heat illness (feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst, headache, unusually dark urine) as these can rapidly evolve into life-threatening emergencies."

Temperatures in many areas – including central and southern Okanagan, north and south Fraser Canyon, Shuswap and East Kootenay regions – are expected to reach the high-30s during the day.

Officials said the hot conditions pose a greater for seniors, people with limited mobility, people who live alone, people with substance use disorders, people with serious mental illness such as schizophrenia and depression, and people with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes or heart disease.

Meanwhile, firefighters are battling several new blazes that were sparked over the weekend – including one just north of Merritt that has spread to around 10 hectares.

The wildfire, which was caused by a lightning strike Sunday, was still classified as "out of control" as of Monday morning.