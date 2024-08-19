Infant among victims of rollover crash in Surrey, RCMP say

Several people were injured during a rollover crash at a busy intersection in Surrey, B.C., on Monday afternoon, including an infant.

Authorities said a Range Rover and Nissan Rogue collided at King George Boulevard and 96 Avenue shortly before 2:15 p.m.

"The crash caused the Nissan Rogue to rollover and the Range Rover came to a stop on top of the Nissan Rogue," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

Officers worked with firefighters and paramedics to extricate the occupants of both vehicles. Both drivers were hospitalized along with two passengers from the Nissan.

All suffered injuries that the RCMP described as non-life-threatening.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash, but said the Range Rover was heading east along 96 Avenue as the Nissan was waiting to turn into a restaurant parking lot at the time.

Traffic was impacted in the area following the collision, but the RCMP said all lanes have since re-opened.

Investigators asked anyone with information – or dash cam video of the crash – to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.