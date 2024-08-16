Mounties seize 1.5 kg of fentanyl from stolen vehicle in Metro Vancouver

Police responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a Metro Vancouver parking garage last week seized a cache of stolen goods, weapons and drugs from the vehicle, including 1.5 kilograms of purple fentanyl, authorities announced Friday.

Mounties were initially called to the underground parking lot of a Coquitlam apartment building on Aug. 6. Police say the vehicle, which was parked in the garage near North Road and Smith Street, had been reported stolen from a neighbouring community.

Police returned to the scene with a search warrant on Aug. 12, and discovered the fentanyl, as well as approximately 400 grams of psilocybin, and unspecified quantities of heroin and methamphetamine inside, the Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Investigators say a BB gun, canisters of bear spray, and stolen goods, including a bicycle, scooter, sports cards, high-end purses and various identity cards, were also recovered.

"We would like to thank the public who promptly reported this suspicious vehicle," Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in the release.

"It's important for us to hear from the community about their neighbourhood concerns. In this incident, we received the report as it was occurring, which allowed our officers to quickly locate and secure the vehicle."

No charges have been laid in the case and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.