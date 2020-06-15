VANCOUVER -- Drugs, firearms and cash were seized during the execution of a recent search warrant in Chilliwack, Mounties say.

The Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Drug Section executed a search warrant at two units in a residential complex on Alma Avenue near Vedder Road on June 4.

Police say they found firearms, including a .45 calibre handgun, ammunition, cash and "paraphernalia consistent with the preparation and sale of illegal drugs." Mounties also seized drugs believed to be cocaine and MDMA.

"Our priority is the safety of the community," Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment, said in a release. "At a time when social distancing is a critical social responsibility a drug /crime house becomes more conspicuous."

Police say one person was arrested but later released. RCMP will be forwarding a report to Crown for consideration of charges under the Controlled Drug and Substance Act.

Mounties say those wishing to report suspicious activity can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.​