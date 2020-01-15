VANCOUVER -- Almost a month after Richmond Mounties told the public they were investigating a man accused of committing multiple sex crimes, they've now released a photo of him.

Satvir Singh Sanghera, a 49-year-old Richmond man, has been accused of alleged crimes against vulnerable women and women in the sex trade.

Charges against Sanghera were approved on Dec. 17, including charges of sexual assault, administering a noxious substance, theft, fraud, possession of child porn, obtaining sexual services for consideration and sending intimate images without consent.

None of the charges against Sanghera has been proven in court, but he was set to appear on Wednesday.

"We acknowledge that persons in the community may be very sensitive to seeing the image of Mr. Sanghera," said Cpl. Dennis Hwang in a news release.

"Our investigators have taken comprehensive steps to assist those victims with health services from our partner agencies in advance of this notification. We ask those that may be affected that have not already contacted our detachment to seek professional support."

However by releasing his photo, Hwang said Mounties hope to hear more tips or from additional victims.

In December, Sanghera was placed on several conditions and isn't allowed to go to parks, pools or community centres where there may be people under the age of 18. He also can't work or volunteer where there may be people of that age.

Sanghera can't be alone or in contact with anyone believed to be under the age of 18.

He also can't contact any sex trade agency or be alone with anyone who appears to be engaged in sex work. Finally, he can't be alone with any women who he knows to be or who appears to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Anyone with information on Sanghera can reach out using the Richmond RCMP's tip line at 604-207-5185.