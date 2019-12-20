VANCOUVER -- More than a dozen sex-related charges have been approved against a Richmond resident, Mounties say, following an investigation into a suspect who may have committed crimes against vulnerable women.

The charges were approved on Dec. 17 against 49-year-old Satvir Singh Sanghera and include sexual assault, administering a noxious substance, theft, fraud, possession of child porn, obtaining sexual services for consideration and sending intimate images without consent.

"This investigation has led to several victims coming forward and it is alleged Mr. Sanghera targets vulnerable women and sex workers," said lead investigator Const. Kenneth Lau in a news release, adding that the current charges "are related to incidents which are largely historical in nature."

None of the charges against Sanghera have been proven in court and he's set to appear on Jan. 15, 2020.

In the meantime, however, Sanghera has been placed on several conditions and isn't allowed to go to parks, pools or community centres where there may be people under the age of 18. He also can't work or volunteer where there may be people of that age.

Sanghera can't be alone or in contact with anyone believed to be under the age of 18.

He also can't contact any sex trade agency or be alone with anyone who appears to be engaged in sex work. Finally, he can't be alone with any women who he knows to be or who appears to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.

"Anyone who may have information about Mr. Sanghera can contact the police in the area in which they live," Richmond Mounties say.

Richmond RCMP has also set up a tip line at 604-207-5185 to collect information.