VANCOUVER -- Owners of a Mount Pleasant restaurant say they’ve learned a lesson in fighting for what you want.

On Sunday, the owners of ¿CóMO? Taperia spoke with Vancouver city councillor Mike Wiebe, and say he told them that "we’ll have a patio by next week," according to co-owner Shaun Layton.

The meeting with Wiebe cameless than 24 hours after Layton and his business partners posted on social media that their first application had been denied.

Layton told CTV News they had been trying for two years to get approval for a patio outside their restaurant. When the City of Vancouver announced it would be fast tracking applications to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, Layton and his partners jumped at the opportunity and filled out the application online.

“It had a tool and a link on there to see if you were on public or private property and according to the tool, it looks like we’re actually on public property,” Layton said.

The owners made the application based on being on public property. On Friday afternoon, they received a call from the city.

“The call basically told us we were denied because we were on private property. We weren’t given any explanation or modes of what we can do — it was literally, 'You’re on private property, this is a strategic right of way and there’s nothing we can do,'” Layton said. “They told us we’ll get to your file but it could be days, it could be weeks.”

Without the option of a patio, Layton said the restaurant would have to close. The restaurant has a capacity for 58 people but could only fit 18 inside to abide by the new physical distancing guidelines all B.C. restaurants must follow. A patio would allow an extra 24 seats outside.

The owners made a post on Instagram Saturday telling their story and announcing they would have to close down without the option of a patio.

“We didn’t realize the amount of emotion it would stir up. We had literally hundreds of comments,” Layton said. “Within half an hour of posting it we got a call from the city.”

Mayor Kennedy Stewart even reached out to the restaurant on Twitter, saying he was working with Council to make bylaw changes happen as soon as possible.

Hi again @COMOTaperia. It looks like your application was on private property. The new expedited program is for public land for now.



Staff are working hard to expand it to private property, but we need some bylaw changes.



I'll be working with Council to make that happen ASAP. — Kennedy Stewart (@kennedystewart) June 6, 2020

A meeting with Wiebe was then scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

“We got verbally assured that we’ll have a patio by next week," Layton said. "And long term, we got assured that we will have a patio long term and the city will work with us to make it happen.”

Asked if this result would have come without a social media campaign, Layton replied, “Absolutely not.”

His message to other business owners who may find themselves in a similar position: “Sometimes you gotta fight and not be scared of going against the city.”