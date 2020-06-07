VANCOUVER -- Owners of a Mount Pleasant restaurant say they’ve learned a lesson in fighting for what you want.

On Sunday, the owners of ¿CóMO? Taperia spoke with Vancouver city councillor Mike Wiebe, and say he told them that "we’ll have a patio by next week," according to co-owner Shaun Layton.

The meeting with Wiebe cameless than 24 hours after Layton and his business partners posted on social media that their first application had been denied.

Layton told CTV News they had been trying for two years to get approval for a patio outside their restaurant. When the City of Vancouver announced it would be fast tracking applications to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, Layton and his partners jumped at the opportunity and filled out the application online.

“It had a tool and a link on there to see if you were on public or private property and according to the tool, it looks like we’re actually on public property,” Layton said.

The owners made the application based on being on public property. On Friday afternoon, they received a call from the city.

“The call basically told us we were denied because we were on private property. We weren’t given any explanation or modes of what we can do — it was literally, 'You’re on private property, this is a strategic right of way and there’s nothing we can do,'” Layton said. “They told us we’ll get to your file but it could be days, it could be weeks.”

Without the option of a patio, Layton said the restaurant would have to close. The restaurant has a capacity for 58 people but could only fit 18 inside to abide by the new physical distancing guidelines all B.C. restaurants must follow. A patio would allow an extra 24 seats outside.

The owners made a post on Instagram Saturday telling their story and announcing they would have to close down without the option of a patio.

“We didn’t realize the amount of emotion it would stir up. We had literally hundreds of comments,” Layton said. “Within half an hour of posting it we got a call from the city.”

Mayor Kennedy Stewart even reached out to the restaurant on Twitter, saying he was working with Council to make bylaw changes happen as soon as possible.

A meeting with Wiebe was then scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

“We got verbally assured that we’ll have a patio by next week," Layton said. "And long term, we got assured that we will have a patio long term and the city will work with us to make it happen.”

Asked if this result would have come without a social media campaign, Layton replied, “Absolutely not.”

His message to other business owners who may find themselves in a similar position: “Sometimes you gotta fight and not be scared of going against the city.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Devastating news yesterday from the City of Vancouver: Our patio application under the TEPP has been denied. We have decided that we will have to temporarily close our doors again after tomorrow’s service. For 2 years we’ve been trying to open dialogue with the City of Vancouver and work together with them to get patio approval along Main Street. Our contractors have had nothing but a hard time getting any straight reason why or why not we’d ever be able to get a patio. When we heard about the TEPP (Temporary Expedited Patio Program), we were excited. We are in dire times, and expediting patio permits are essential for restaurants to survive. We applied and quickly received our liquor permit for our proposed patio from the Province of British Columbia. Last week, we received an email from the City of Vancouver stating an application was needed with them. Not been an easy process. After talking to some colleagues and people close to city channels, we were told the part involving the City of Vancouver would now be easy, and we had been mentioned in a City discussion as a positive example and approval was close. We proceeded to purchase patio furniture and notify 10 staff we were re-opening and could hire them back. Unfortunately, we found out from the City yesterday that we don’t qualify under the TEPP. We were told that “it’s complicated” “we don’t have time to get into it”, and “we may get to your file in a few days, or weeks”. We don’t have weeks to wait for the City during these times. We’ve been dealing with this with the City since we opened, after spending thousands of dollars on architectural drawings, consultants, and legal work. The potential lost revenue over that year and a half has been huge. We 58 seats and have been asking for 16 seats on Main Street. We have prospered on since we opened with the hope of eventually getting a patio on the huge space out front. Operating at 50% inside without a patio will have to make us close again for now and re-think our strategy. Thanks to everyone who came out the last couple of weeks. We miss having you and all of our staff in our space and that little glimpse we had of what it was like to enjoy a tapa outside

