Motorcyclist dies after Surrey crash, RCMP say

One person has died after a crash in Surrey Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Surrey RCMP, in a statement, says officers were called to the intersection of 168 Street and Fraser Highway just before 2 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

"Upon arrival, one person with significant injuries was located. Despite life-saving measures provided by first responders, the person did not survive," the news release from Mounties says. A spokesperson has confirmed it was the motorcyclist who died.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while officers with the Criminal Collision Investigation Team and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are on scene.

"The investigation is in the early stages and investigators are working to determine the cause of the collision," the statement from Surrey RCMP says.

The intersection has been closed in all directions, Fraser Highway westbound is closed at 176 Street and 168 Street is closed northbound.

Witnesses and anyone who has dashcam video are urged to call 604-599-0502.