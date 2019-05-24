

CTV News Vancouver





A motorcyclist has died after a serious collision involving a truck on Vancouver's West Side Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at Blanca Street and West 4th Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

The VPD said the motorcyclist was travelling east on 4th when he hit the truck, which was making a left turn to head south on Blanca.

Video from Chopper 9 showed a blue tarp on the ground and the cube truck in the middle of the intersection.

On Friday, police said Randolph Krumme, 41, has died after suffering life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital.

The driver of the truck was not seriously hurt and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities say.

Any witnesses are asked to call investigators at 604-717-3012.