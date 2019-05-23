

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police are asking people to avoid an area in Point Grey as they investigate a "serious collision" between a motorcycle and transport truck.

The crash happened at Blanca Street and West 4th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The VPD say the motorcyclist was travelling east on West 4th Avenue when he hit the truck, which was making a left turn to head south on Blanca Street.

Video from CTV News Vancouver's Chopper 9 shows a blue tarp on the ground and the cube truck in the middle of the intersection.

Police say the 40-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital.

According to authorities, the driver of the truck was not seriously hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

The VPD say investigators are collecting evidence at the scene and anticipate the intersection will be closed for the several hours Thursday night.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward and call the VPD's Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.