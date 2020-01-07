VANCOUVER -- Nearly five years after a wealthy businessman was killed in a West Vancouver mansion, one of his relatives has been convicted in his death.

The victim, Gang Yuan, was found chopped into more than 100 pieces at a home in the posh British Properties back in May 2015.

Li Zhao – who married Yuan's cousin – was arrested hours after the grisly discovery and charged with second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Terence Schultes found Zhao guilty on the lesser count of manslaughter, as well as interfering with human remains.

Zhao and Yuan lived together at the West Vancouver mansion along with Zhao's wife and his daughter Florence, who starred in the Vancouver reality show Ultra Rich Asian Girls.

The home was in Zhao's name, though a lawyer representing the Yuan's family previously said the $5 million property, located on King Georges Way, rightfully belonged to Yuan and was only listed in Zhao's name for tax purposes.

