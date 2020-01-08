VANCOUVER -- A major route into and out of B.C. remained closed in both directions Wednesday morning due to what officials described as a "high avalanche hazard."

Highway 1 was initially closed west of Golden, B.C., Tuesday afternoon when two passenger and two commercial vehicles collided.

Mounties provided few details, but said weather may have been a factor and that one person has died.

In an email to CTV News Vancouver, the BC Coroners Service confirmed that deceased is female, but did not have any further information at the time.

The scene of the crash was cleared Tuesday evening, but the highway remained closed west of Revelstoke due to avalanche hazard.

Wednesday morning, the provincial Ministry of Transportation said it was expected to be blocked off between Bowolin Road and Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate for several more hours. The next update is expected at 9 a.m.

Drivers are advised to watch for traffic control.

A highway maintenance group posting about the Trans-Canada closure also addressed drivers, suggesting those who don't have to travel Wednesday should "please stay home.

"Mother Nature is hitting us hard," Emcon Services' Selkirk division posted on Twitter.

Its crews are among those working to clear sections of highway 1.

This article is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.