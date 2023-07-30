Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case

The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as a man police identified as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction.

In order to protect the privacy of the children, CTV News is not naming the adults.

Court records show the mother is facing two counts of abduction in contravention of a custody order and her boyfriend is facing two counts of abduction of a person under 14. The charges were sworn Sunday.

Police announced Saturday that the children, an eight-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, had been found safe, ending a 10-day-long Amber Alert. No details were provided about how or where they were located.

The RCMP is expected to provide an update on the case Sunday at 12:30 p.m. PST.