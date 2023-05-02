More than 30K packages worth of illegal cigarettes seized in West Kelowna: RCMP

A sophisticated cigarette trafficking operation was busted in B.C.’s Okanagan over the weekend, Mounties say.

West Kelowna RCMP revealed Tuesday that a search warrant had been executed at a residence on Webber Road on April 29, resulting in the seizure of 3,031 cartons of illegal cigarettes—or 30,310 packs.

The provincial government does not allow individual consumers to legally possess more than 1,000 grams of tobacco, or five cartons worth.

“Evidence found at the scene suggests a sophisticated cigarette trafficking operation,” Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney said in the RCMP statement.

“In British Columbia, it is illegal to possess or sell cigarettes without a provincial-government-issued excise stamp,” he continued.

According to the B.C. government’s website, the buying, selling or possession of contraband tobacco “threatens tax revenue,” undermines efforts to “reduce smoking rates and protect minors” and “compromises public safety by providing funds used to finance organized crime and other criminal activities such as drug and gun trafficking.”

Four pounds of marijuana, several weapons, cash and money-counting machines were also seized from the property, according to West Kelowna RCMP.

As a result, Mounties are recommending multiple charges against a West Kelowna man.

Spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera says Mounties only have only identified one suspect at this time.

“This is not the first negative interaction with police for the suspect,” he wrote in an email to CTV News.

Individuals who are caught with contraband tobacco can face fines of three times B.C.’s tobacco tax—up to $50,000--as well as up to two years of imprisonment.