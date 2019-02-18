Bad news for those getting sick of the snow: There's more in the forecast this week.

Environment Canada forecasts two to five centimetres will fall over Metro Vancouver during the Tuesday morning commute.

The snow may not stick around, however. The weather agency expects snow to melt as the temperature warms, falling as rain by the afternoon.

Rain is especially likely near the water and over lower elevations.

But further inland, the snow may persist through the evening. The Fraser Valley could see as much as 10 centimetres by the end of the day if the temperature stays near the freezing mark.

The skies are expected to clear by Wednesday, when a high-pressure ridge brigs two days of sunny weather. Another bout of wet snow and rain is possible Friday when the next front passes over the South Coast.