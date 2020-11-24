VANCOUVER -- A long-term care home in the Fraser Valley with a large COVID-19 outbreak is reporting more deaths.

In an email to families, Tabor Home says eight people have now died.

"Our condolences go out to the family members and the care givers,” the email from Tabor’s executive director, Dan Levitt, says.

According to the email dated Nov. 23, there are currently 44 active cases among residents and 23 among staff.

Last week, the home had a staggering 101 cases in total.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff is our first priority and a responsibility we take very seriously,” the email says. “We continue to work with Fraser Health to ensure the safety measures are in place to prevent further spread of COVID-19 at Tabor Home.”

The care home, operated by Tabor Home Society, experienced a previous outbreak over the summer.

The current out break was declared on Nov. 5.