VANCOUVER -- Fraser Health declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two hospitals and another long-term care facility in its region Thursday.

The health authority said in a news release that four people - two residents and two staff members - at Tabor Home in Abbotsford had tested positive for the coronavirus.

A previous outbreak at Tabor Home was declared over in July.

Both residents who tested positive in the current outbreak are in self-isolation in their homes at the facility, while both staff members are self-isolating at home, Fraser Health said.

The health authority has sent a rapid response team to the facility and implemented enhanced control measures as they work to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, Fraser Health has also declared outbreaks of COVID-19 at Ridge Meadows Hospital and at Langley Memorial Hospital after detecting "evidence of transmission" of the coronavirus in both locations.

The Ridge Meadows outbreak is in a rehabilitation unit, where one patient and one staff member have tested positive, the health authority said.

The Langley outbreak is in a medicine unit and one staff member has tested positive.

Both hospital units have been closed to admissions, and all patients currently in the units have been notified of the outbreaks. The health authority said it has also notified the families of those patients who are unable to communicate that information themselves.

While announcing the new outbreaks Thursday, Fraser Health also said the outbreak at Queen's Park Care Centre's long-term care facility had been declared over. Another outbreak in an acute care unit at the centre is still ongoing, and enhanced control measures remain in place for the entire facility, even though there are no longer any cases in long-term care there.