VANCOUVER -- As COVID 19 numbers spike in the Fraser Health region, care homes are also seeing an alarming number of people being infected, despite the protocols in place to protect them.

At Fellburn Care Centre in Burnaby, 36 residents and 16 staff have tested positive for the virus. There have also been four deaths.

At Tabor Village in Abbotsford, 24 staff and 19 residents have tested positive.

In a written response to CTV News, Fraser Health said the unprecedented number of new COVID-19 cases in communities are spreading to places like health-care facilities.

Fraser Health currently has 22 outbreaks at care facilities and Vancouver Coastal Health has nine.

“With each outbreak, we put in place enhanced control measures at each site, such as restricting movement through the facility and adding enhanced cleaning, infection control measures and screen of staff and residents,” Fraser Health said.

“We’ve also deployed more than 480 people including care staff and our rapid-response teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at sites with outbreaks."

At Tabor Village, the executive director said that while Fraser Health works to determine how the virus got in the building and infected so many people, his staff are working hard to stop any further spread.

“We’re focusing on making sure the infection control plan is sound and that everything we could possibly be doing to protect people who work here and people who live here…is being done to help them,” Dan Levitt told CTV News.

He said the home has also ensured they are not short-staffed so residents continue to be cared for.

Levitt said they are testing everyone at the facility as well.

“We did one test of all the residents and all the staff members and we’re going to do it again a week later. And we’re going to continue doing it every week until the outbreak is declared over,” Levitt said.

“We’re hoping and praying we have an early Christmas present and this outbreak’s declared over soon.”