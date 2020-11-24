VANCOUVER -- A COVID-19 exposure notice has been posted for a downtown Vancouver pub, prompting the local health authority to encourage people who were there on specific days to monitor themselves for symptoms of the disease.

Vancouver Coastal Health posted the notice on Monday, after someone with COVID-19 was at The Morrissey at 1227 Granville St. on Nov. 12 and 13.

The health authority says the exposure happened between 6 and 11 p.m. on both days, but didn't specify if it was an employee or a patron who tested positive.

"This possible exposure is believed to be low risk, but if you visited on these dates, please self-monitor for symptoms," VCH said on Twitter.

VCH also says there is no known risk to anyone who went to the pub outside of the specified dates and times.

The only other recent exposure notices posted on the VCH's website are for three restaurants and bars in Whistler over Halloween weekend. Those three notices were posted about two weeks ago, however.

While current public health orders haven't forced restaurants to close, British Columbians can only visit them with members of their household.