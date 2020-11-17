VANCOUVER -- A long-term care home in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has now recorded a staggering 101 cases of COVID-19, according to a letter sent out to families this week.

As of Monday, administrators at Tabor Home said 42 staff members and 59 residents had tested positive for the disease.

"Many staff who tested positive for the virus were in shock as they experienced no symptoms," executive director Dan Levitt said in the letter. "It is our belief many of these positive cases are individuals who already had the virus within them, but didn't display symptoms or show on their test until later."

The Abbotsford care home, which is operated by Tabor Home Society, experienced a previous outbreak over the summer. The current outbreak was declared less than two weeks ago, on Nov. 5.

Administrators said they have been able to maintain staffing levels, despite the quick spread of the virus, and have implemented numerous infection control measures to prevent further infection.

Those include restricting movement throughout the care home, twice daily screening of staff and residents, and a temporary ban on visits.

There is an exception to the visitor ban for "end of life visits," according to Tabor Home.

"This is a sad reality for many and we know and feel the weight of this deeply, just as we know you all do as well," Levitt wrote.

A spokesperson for the facility told CTV News that as of Tuesday evening, two people had died as a result of COVID-19.

Tabor Home also invited families to join a 24-hour prayer event that began at midnight Monday.