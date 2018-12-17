

CTV Vancouver





A Vancouver parent advisory council is asking for more security cameras and fewer blind spots following a report that a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted earlier this month.

In a statement released Monday, the PAC at J.W. Sexsmith Elementary said it has made several suggestions to the Vancouver School Board following the events of Dec. 5.

Among their recommendations is that security cameras be installed at key points around the exterior of the school on Columbia Street. The PAC also suggested installing additional fencing around the perimeter to keep kids from wandering into less visible areas and to keep outsiders away.

Foliage at ground level on the school grounds should be removed to reduce blind spots, the PAC told board staff, and a forested hill to the west of the school could be cleared.

The school is located close to a secluded trail and a golf course, and is on a hilly area, blocking sightlines.

Sexsmith does have supervisors monitoring children as they play in the yard, but council suggests the school should have extra supervision staff to keep an eye on its kids.

The PAC also said its members don't believe the VSB's model for assessing supervision aids based on the number of students works for Sexsmith given its increased risk factors. The council will also be requesting a meeting with the Vancouver Police Department to discuss the case.

Officers are still investigating after the victim reported that she was lured away from the South Vancouver school by a stranger then sexually assaulted. The man then walked her back to school, the VPD said.

Parents found out more than a week later. Police said there was a bit of a delay in the assault being reported.

"We wish to express our deepest sympathies to the little girl and her family," the PAC said Monday.

"She is exceptionally brave to have come forward and revealed the details of her experience to the authorities."

The suspect has been described as about 30 years old with brown or grey hair. He was wearing grey pants at the time of the incident.

Vancouver police are following up on leads, but ask anyone with more information including dash-cam footage to contact them. Tips can be left with the sex crimes unit at 604-717-0603 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.