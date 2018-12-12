

CTV Vancouver





Police are searching for a suspect after a young girl was allegedly lured away from an elementary school in South Vancouver and sexually assaulted.

Authorities said a stranger coaxed the six-year-old victim away from the playground at Sexsmith Elementary School on Columbia Street and 59th Avenue last Wednesday.

"She was taken to a nearby location where she was assaulted before he walked her back to the school," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect is described as a darker-skinned man who is about 30 years old and has brown or grey hair. He was wearing grey pants at the time of the incident.

Investigators are now trying to track down dash cam video from anyone who was driving in the area between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

They are particularly interested in video that was captured in the area surrounded by West 58th Avenue on the north, West 60th Avenue on the south, Ontario Street on the east and Cambie Street on the west.

“Public safety, especially a child’s well-being, is the VPD’s number one priority,” Const. Jason Doucette said. “Our detectives have now had an opportunity to speak with the victim and follow up on leads and are using the information to ask for the public’s help. We want to hear from anyone who could have seen something or may have dash-cam footage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0603. Those who wish to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.