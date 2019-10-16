VANCOUVER - Celebrity chef David Chang's famous Momofuku noodle bar will open an outpost in downtown Vancouver next year.

It's coming to the Vancouver House building at the north end of the Granville Street Bridge, and should open sometime between July and September.

"The culinary team … will work with local, seasonal ingredients to develop a concept based upon the original New York Momofuku Noodle Bar, while celebrating the best products the Pacific Northwest has to offer," the company said in a news release.

The noodle bar is known for its ramen, steamed savoury buns and soft serve ice cream.

There's already a Momofuku noodle bar at Toronto's Shangri-La hotel, and the Vancouver location joins more than a dozen of Chang's other eateries around the world.

Earlier this year, Chang and B.C.-born actor Seth Rogen ate their way around Metro Vancouver filming Chang's show "Ugly Delicious."

In January, Chang shared a photo of Vancouver House's twisting architecture on Instagram. Months later, he's confirmed the building will be his newest restaurant's home.