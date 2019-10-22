VANCOUVER – Celebrity chef David Chang's new Netflix show featuring food from around Metro Vancouver comes to Netflix Wednesday.

It's called Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, and in a trailer posted to Twitter, Chang tours several cities around the world with other celebrities guiding him.

Vancouver-born Seth Rogen leads Chang around the city, saying "it's, like, hugely multicultural, and the food's amazing."

The trailer teases shots of dim sum and a sizzling wok, with Chang saying "that's one of the best things I've ever tasted, really."

Rogen is also seen with what appears to be a blunt in his mouth, touching on Canada legalizing cannabis last year. The pair was spotted filming around Metro Vancouver over the past year, including at HK BBQ Master in Richmond, B.C.

Chang's attention on Vancouver doesn't stop with the new show, though. Chang's restaurant group, Momofuku, announced it's opening a new location in downtown Vancouver in summer 2020.

In other episodes of Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Chrissy Teigen takes Chang around Marrakesh, Kate McKinnon does Phnom Penh with him and Lena Waithe leads him on a food tour of Los Angeles.

