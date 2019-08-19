

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





The annual Fair at the PNE is renowned for its bizarre food offerings and whether it's pickle-flavoured cotton candy, ramen-coated corn dogs or those famous mini doughnuts, fairgoers can sample a plethora of unique treats.

But this year, the focus isn't just on the weird and wacky, but on local, sustainable foods produced in B.C.

A new exhibit, brought to the summer fair by the provincial government, promises to share the diversity of local foods and the benefits of farm-to-table dining.

"No matter how you slice it, local food tastes better," said Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham in a news release, adding the "exhibit will highlight the importance of the B.C. agriculture sector to local communities, local economies and B.C.’s long-term food security priorities."

When the fair began in 1910, the focus was agricultural education. While many flock to the PNE every summer for games, rides and live entertainment, the province said the PNE has kept and updated the agricultural element of the fair every decade.

"Presenting authentic agriculture stories and education around the production of food has never been more vital," said Shelley Frost, president and CEO of the PNE.

"We are excited to share the knowledge it will provide our guests and the PNE is proud to support local producers, who are at the core of building community and shaping our future."

Those who visit the new Journey of B.C. Food exhibit will get the chance to see how some of B.C. foods make it from the farm to the table through interactive displays.