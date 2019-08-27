The next time Hollywood actor Jason Momoa comes to Vancouver, he probably won't be staying at L'Hermitage.

The star of "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones" became trapped in the luxury hotel's elevator on Monday night along with five friends and a dog.

Momoa broadcasted live video of the predicament to his 13 million social media followers, complaining that they were stuck for at least two hours with only M&Ms to eat and beer to drink.

"The fire department doesn't really want to show up," the actor said at one point.

Momoa also pointed his camera toward the elevator roof, which was apparently damaged when his entourage tried unsuccessfully to climb to freedom.

"Look at the aftermath," he said. "Just trying to get out, man. I was trying to be like Die Hard, but it just didn't work out."

The actor also voiced a craving for ramen. Earlier this year, he used his social media account to shower praise on Marutama Ra-men, a restaurant in the West End that he apparently frequented.

Asked about the incident, staff at L'Hermitage declined to comment on what happened. Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services confirmed a crew did respond to the hotel that night, but told CTV News they usually take their time when dealing with elevator malfunctions unless there is a pressing emergency inside.

"There are a lot of hazards that are associated with trying to get someone out of an elevator that's stuck in the shaftway, as you can imagine – especially if it's between floors," said public information officer Jonathan Gormick.

"Unless someone is in extreme medical distress, we wait for an expert from an elevator company to come and resolve the problem. Pulling people from a stuck elevator is a last option for us."

Gormick said by the time firefighters arrived at around 11:30 p.m. Monday, a representative from the elevator company was already on site.

