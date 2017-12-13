A woman from New Westminster, B.C. whose young daughter was left injured on the street after a hit-and-run is calling on the driver responsible to come forward.

Dawn Costa said she's appalled that anyone would hit an 11-year-old girl and drive off without even checking to make sure she's OK.

"She could have died," Costa said. "If that were me, I would have jumped out right away [to] get help and assist them as best as I can."

Her daughter, Crystal, was crossing the intersection of 12th Street and Seventh Avenue with a couple friends last Thursday at around 6 p.m. when she was struck. The vehicle involved is believed to be a silver or grey SUV.

While that driver left the scene, police said the very next driver saw the little girl and stopped immediately to get her off the road.

Costa received a call from one of her daughter's friends and rushed over to see her child sobbing on the sidewalk.

"I was terrified that she had hurt her spine," Costa said. "I didn't know what was going on. It was kind of chaotic, lots of people… she was on the sidewalk there, all crumpled up and crying."

Fortunately, her daughter's injuries were not life-threatening. She suffered a concussion and broken collar bone, but was treated in hospital and released the same day.

The New Westminster Police Department is still investigating what happened, and searching for any witnesses or video that can help track down the hit-and-run driver.

Sgt. Jeff Scott said the girls were crossing the street at a marked crosswalk, but it was dark and foggy outside at the time, which might have played a role in the collision. He urged both drivers and pedestrians to use extra caution under those dangerous conditions.

Poor visibility is no excuse to leave the scene of an accident, however.

"If you are involved in a motor vehicle accident, whether it's another vehicle or with a pedestrian, the law says you must stay at the scene of the collision for the investigation to happen," Scott said.

Costa urged the driver who struck her daughter to do the right thing and speak with police.

"It's not right to hit a child and just leave them," she said. "It's just wrong. They need to be accountable for that."

Police said the SUV might have damage to its passenger side. Anyone with information on the Dec. 7 crash is asked to call New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.