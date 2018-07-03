

CTV Vancouver





A Fraser Valley resident nicknamed "The Reptile Guy" is facing several animal cruelty charges following an investigation by the BC SPCA.

The SPCA began investigating Michael Hopcraft after video emerged of the Misison resident allegedly performing a veterinary procedure on a friend's blood python without using sedation or painkillers.

“Clearly, it is not appropriate for any individual without a veterinary licence to be performing such procedures,” Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA, said in a statement.

“In this case, the manner in which the procedure was carried out could have resulted in the death of the animal. It is also concerning that the operation was done without the necessary pain control, which would have caused suffering and distress for the snake.”

Hopcraft has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty and one count of violating the Veterinarians Act.

According to Moriarty, the SPCA has responded to concerns about the welfare of animals in Hopcraft's care in the past.

In 2015, authorities seized dozens of "reptiles in distress" from a rescue facility he operated at the time.