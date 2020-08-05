VANCOUVER -- Update Aug. 5: Police say the missing woman has been found. Out of respect for her privacy, this story has been updated to remove her name and image.

Police say a woman missing since Tuesday afternoon has been found.

The Surrey RCMP says the woman was last seen shortly before 4:30 p.m. At that time, she was on 61 Avenue near 166A Street.

It's a residential area not far from AJ McLellan Park and Elementary School.

Few details were provided about the 25-year-old's disappearance, but police said they and her family were concerned for her wellbeing, and that she has a mental disability.