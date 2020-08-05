VANCOUVER -- Police are asking the public for help to locate a woman missing since Tuesday afternoon.

The Surrey RCMP says Hasheena Mundie was last seen shortly before 4:30 p.m. At that time, she was on 61 Avenue near 166A Street.

It's a residential area not far from AJ McLellan Park and Elementary School.

Few details have been provided about Mundie's disappearance, but police say they and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Mundie has a mental disability, Mounties said.

The missing 25-year-old is described as South Asian and 5'3". She's about 110 pounds with medium-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey and black T-shirt.

Anyone with more information on where Mundie is should call the RCMP.