VANCOUVER -- The body of a swimmer who went missing at Harrison Lake over the weekend has been recovered, local Mounties say.

Chilliwack RCMP say the 20-year-old was believed to have drowned on Sunday. His body was found by the RCMP's underwater recovery team the next day.

"The missing young man, an Asian national from China had been swimming with a friend at Hale Creek Recreation Site, Harrison Lake," said Cpl. Mike Rail in a news release.

"When he became visibly distressed, his friend and another person attempted to pull him out of the water without success."

Mounties say they, along with BC Coroners Service, are still investigating the young man's death.

"RCMP reached out and continue to offer our support to family and friends during this demanding time," Rail said.