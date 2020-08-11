VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Squamish, B.C., say a man died Monday night after going missing in a popular lake.

Officers were called to Browning Lake in Murrin Provincial Park at about 6:40 p.m. After arriving, friends and witnesses told first responders that a man was on an inflatable device when he slipped off and couldn't be found.

The man, who was in his mid-20s, was found after "a frantic search in the water," police say.

He was given lifesaving measures on scene by BC Ambulance and Squamish Fire Services before being taken to hospital, but he did not survive.

His family has been notified, but his name isn't being released by police.

"Water safety has always been a concern in the Sea to Sky and the ocean, lakes and rivers in the Squamish area are no exception," said Sgt. Sascha Banks in a news release.

"Our thoughts are with the young man's family and friends. I unfortunately have had to provide this Adventuring Safely message in the Sea to Sky far too many times, I can only ask that you please, please be safe in our communities."

Mounties say they are still investigating the event in partnership with BC Coroners Service, both to determine what happened and to provide messaging on how to prevent future events like this one.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100.