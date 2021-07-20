VANCOUVER -- A 70-year-old man reported missing Monday has been found safe, Vancouver police said Tuesday.

Officers issued a statement Tuesday afternoon asking for the public's help to find Robert Jenkins, who was last seen in the lobby of his West End apartment building at around 4 p.m. the previous day.

Police were concerned because he hadn't taken necessary medication and asked members of the public to call 911 if they spotted him.

About two hours after issuing their advisory, Vancouver police said Jenkins had been found and is safe. No other details, including where he was found, were provided.