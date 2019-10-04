Update Oct. 5: Surrey RCMP announced early Saturday morning that the missing girls had been found. This story has been updated to remove their names and images.

SURREY – Mounties are asking the public for help to locate two missing girls who were last seen in Surrey, B.C., Thursday morning.

In a statement issued that night, the RCMP alerted the public to the disappearance of two girls. The girls, aged 13 and 10, were last seen at about 8 a.m. on 121 Street near 64 Avenue.

Officers said their family is concerned for the girls' health and well-being. Anyone who knows where they are or may have seen them is asked to contact Mounties at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Both girls are described as Indigenous and about 5'2", with slim builds and long dark hair.