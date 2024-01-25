Missing Burnaby senior found safe: RCMP

Update: On Jan. 25, 2024, the Burnaby RCMP said the man was found and is "safe." CTV News has removed his name and photo from this story.

Coquitlam search and rescue crews are now assisting in the search for a senior who has been missing for two days.

In a social media post Thursday, Coquitlam SAR said it's assisting Burnaby RCMP in the search for a missing 72-year-old man who was last seen in the area of Kincaid Street and Smith Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Mounties said he was last seen wearing a red coat with a black collar, black pants, a black-and-white baseball cap (with a white logo on the front), dark running shoes and a white medical mask.

"The public should call police immediately if they see (the man), as he may seem confused when approached," RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2024-2576.

Those who wish to make an anonymous tip can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.